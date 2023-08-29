ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre protest against govt. ‘apathy’ towards homeless poor

August 29, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Addressing the demonstrators, City Congress Committee president K. Narender Reddy said the foundation stone for 660 double-bedroom flats was laid under the BRS government’s much-publicised 2BHK scheme at Chintakunta in 2018

The Hindu Bureau

Agitated over the inordinate delay in completion of the double-bedroom flats under the 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme at Chintakunta near here, Congress cadre staged a protest at Chintakunta on Monday demanding speedy construction and allotment of the flats to the eligible homeless poor.

Addressing the demonstrators, City Congress Committee president K. Narender Reddy said the foundation stone for 660 double-bedroom flats was laid under the BRS government’s much-publicised 2BHK scheme at Chintakunta in 2018.

More than 15,000 homeless persons have applied for 2BHK units in Karimnagar Assembly constituency. However, the flats have remained incomplete to date, due to the apathy of the BRS government, depriving the homeless poor of the promised roof over their heads, Mr.Reddy said. He alleged that not even a single unit was allotted to poor people under the scheme in Karimnagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It shows the indifference of the persons at the helm towards the homeless poor and their hollow claims about spending hundreds of crores of rupees on development and welfare of people in Karimnagar in the last nine-and-a-half years,” he charged.

He demanded that the 2BHK flats be completed on a war footing and allotted to the eligible applicants through draw of lots in a transparent manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US