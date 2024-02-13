ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, BRS playing hide and seek over irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, says Bandi Sanjay

February 13, 2024 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Accusing both the Congress and the BRS of playing hide-and-seek over the ‘irregularities’ in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay wondered why the Congress government was not seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged “large-scale corruption” in the construction of KLIP during the previous BRS government.

Speaking to the media in Vemulawada town on Monday, the BJP MP from Karimnagar alleged that the erstwhile BRS government had misused around ₹1 lakh crore of public money. He said, “If the Congress government has the guts, it should recover the looted money from those who were at the helm in the previous regime. The government should register a criminal case against the self-proclaimed intellectual responsible for the sinking of several piers of the Medigadda barrage of KLIP,” he demanded.

Earlier, addressing a meeting held in Nukalamarri village on the third day of his ‘Prajahitha padayatra’, Mr.Sanjay accused the Congress and the BRS of enacting a high drama on Krishna river water sharing issue to divert public attention from their failures to implement pre-election promises. Both the parties are responsible for making south Telangana a virtual desert, he alleged.

Quoting a statement reportedly made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past, Mr.Sanjay alleged that former Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to release Telangana share of water to Rayalaseema during the previous BRS rule.

There is no water for the ayacutdars of the Nagarjunasagar command area to raise a second crop, he pointed out, alleging that Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao was responsible for the precarious situation.

The Telangana Congress leaders remained silent spectators when late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy-led Congress government in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh resorted to withdrawal of excess water from Pothireddypadu head regulator undermining the interests of farmers in Telangana, he charged.

