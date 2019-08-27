Congress boat is directionless: KTR

Attacking the Congress yet again, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao found fault with the Congress leadership’s visit to Tummidihatti where the Pranahita Chevella project was to come up originally, and said the party was facing a severe issue-crisis.

Speaking at Jubilee Hills TRS membership drive success meeting, KTR related the Congress leaders’ boat ride in the Pranahita river to a famous Telugu song and said their boat was direction-less and it did not know which shore to touch.

He said Congress was unable to digest the State’s progress under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and they were adopting a mud-slinging approach. “But Telangana has shown faith in KCR in the Assembly elections but Congress doesn’t acknowledges it,” he said.

Continuing his attack, Mr. Rama Rao said the party was facing a leadership crisis and Congress leaders, worried over its future, were joining other parties. He said Congress leaders could not sleep peacefully if Telangana people were happy and were using every opportunity demeaning the verdict given in favour of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said people did not have to worry about the baseless criticism as the government knew its commitment to the people and would work towards that. He said Hyderabad gave a resounding victory to TRS and people would get results for that faith. He appreciated Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath for topping the Hyderabad district with maximum membership figures.

Listing the achievements of the KCR rule, he said Telangana was way ahead in development and welfare schemes. As much as ₹1,000 crore per month was spent on 50 lakh Aasra pensions and no other State had such distinction. The peaceful law and order situation in the State was attracting companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft to set up their companies here.