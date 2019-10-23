Congress, BJP leaders clash over Gandhi Sankalp Yatra

Mild tension prevailed in Jammikunta town when activists belonging to the Congress party tried to obstruct Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Gandhi sankalp padayatra on Wednesday.

During the second day of the padayatra which reached Jammikunta junction on Wednesday, the MP was garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. At this juncture, the Congress activists intruded into the rally and raised slogans of ‘Go back’ and not to garland the statue of Bapu as Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin, was their real hero.

The BJP activists, who were in large numbers, chased away the Congress activists and there was mild tussle between the two groups. The police rushed to the spot and took away the Congress activists to the police station.

However, the Karimnagar MP lashed out at the police officials for not preventing the Congress activists from obstructing the peaceful padayatra taken up in the name of Gandhi to promote his principles. Flaying the Congress leaders for obstructing the padayatra, he said they were only suffixing the name of Gandhi and failing to implement his ideologies. BJP leader and former Minister E Peddi Reddy and others were also present.

On the other hand, TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar condemned the the BJP activists for attacking the Congress leaders. “We are not against the padayatra by the MP. But we oppose the MP for using the name of Gandhi as the BJP and RSS hail Nathuram Godse as patriot,” he stated. He also alleged that the BJP leaders were resorting to goondaism in the name of Gandhi Sankalp Yatra and creating unrest in the villages.