Congress, BJP demand CBI probe into mishap

Congress and BJP leaders demanded adequate compensation to the family members of those who died in the fire incident at the Srisailam left bank hydel power generation unit in Domalapenta.

In a statement here, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and said that the government should give ₹1 crore compensation to them.

Mr. Reddy said that a high-level investigation should be done into the incident and government should make the reasons behind it public. “One of the deceased Sundar Naik belong to my constituency. Such a young officer with great future lost his life in this tragic incident,” he said and assured all the help to the family.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy demanded a probe by the CBI to know whether the accident was due to some conspiracy in view of the recent issues related to construction of projects by the AP government. He wanted compensation of ₹1 crore to the victims’ families. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy expressed shock and demanded compensation from the government.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay blamed the TS government for the accident and said it failed to ensure safety measures were put in place to avoid such accidents.

In a statement, he said that the negligence of the government has resulted in engineers losing their lives and Telangana may suffer with power generation being hit. “We suspect some conspiracy in the accident. It should be probed and the CM and Power Minister should take responsibility,” he said demanding that the probe be given to CBI.