TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that the Congress and BJP colluded in certain constituencies to defeat the TRS.

The TRS leadership required to analyse more such factors that went into the defeat of the party in seven constituencies, Mr. Rao told a news conference while reacting to the election results.

He admitted that the TRS targeted to win 16 constituencies but failed to achieve the goal. Yet, the party will not have any personal vendetta against anyone. It will respect the verdict delivered by people. In any case, the TRS won a huge mandate of people in Assembly polls which was enough to dedicate itself to the development of the State.

Emphasising that victory or defeat in elections were common in democracy, he reminded that the TRS won majority seats (9 out of targeted 16) in Parliament. The party expected better results but it did not happen. The TRS will reflect on what went wrong in the coming days.

In this context, he recalled that the BJP forfeited deposit in 103 Assembly constituencies. The TRS did not wish to speak in a demeaning manner against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu or any other Opposition leader because ups and downs in elections were a natural process.

He denied that TRS candidate K. Kavitha faced turmeric farmers in a large number in the polls in Nizamabad. They were actually activists of Congress and BJP.

