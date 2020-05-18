Congress asks govt. to focus on work, not on publicity

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has asked the State government to announce monsoon action plan for GHMC and take steps to prevents the city from further deterioration of conditions.

In statement issued here on Monday, treasurer of TPCC Gudur Narayana Reddy said GHMC was yet to prepare the monsoon action plan although the time is running out. The storm water drains were yet to be cleaned and garbage dumps were visible all over the City as there was no regular clearing by the civic body.

“The recent cloudburst has once again exposed the unpreparedness of GHMC as many areas were were inundated with half-an-hour rain itself. The TRS government has been playing the same track for the last six years that the storm water drains in Hyderabad were 70-years-old and need to be replaced,” Mr. Narayana Reddy said. However, the government did nothing either to replace them or at least repair them at an appropriate time – before the onset of monsoon, he pointed out.

Asking whether the government’s plans to spend ₹10,000 crore in Hyderabad during 2020-21 still stands good in view of the COVID-19 impact, the TPCC leader said there was no clarity on its priorities and plans on it. He alleged that Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s 100 days action plan for Greater Hyderabad was not fulfilled even 10% so far, after passing of 1,550 days since it was made on February 18 in 2016 after winning the GHMC polls.

On containing COVID-19 spread, the TPCC leader said spraying chlorine or other toxic chemicals on people could cause eye and skin irritation, bronchospasm and gastrointestinal effects and in no way it would help in containment of the virus as stated by WHO.