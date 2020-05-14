Congress approaches KRMB against AP govt. order

Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government is illegally drawing water from Srisailam by upgrading canal systems from Pothireddypadu head regulators, the Telangana Congress approached the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and sought its intervention.

“Lakhs of farmers in southern Telangana would be affected adversely. Besides, farming will also suffer from water shortage if the plan to draw an additional 3 TMC per day is executed,” a delegation headed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told KRMB Chairman Chandrashekhar Iyer on Thursday.

Malkjagiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, MLA Jagga Reddy, AICC secretaries A. Sampath Kumar, Vamshi Chand Reddy, and G. Chinna Reddy, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, ex-MPs Konda Vishveshwar Reddy and Mallu Ravi, ex-MLA Rammohan Reddy and others were present.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said attention of the KRMB chief was drawn towards G.O. No. 203 issued on May 5 by the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department involving sanction of ₹6,829 crore to upgrade Pothireddypadu head regulator to draw 80,000 cusecs from foreshore of Srisailam reservoir. The above G.O. also approves sanction of up-gradation of canal system and envisages utilisation of additional 3 tmc per day from Srisailam water.

The TPCC chief said the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government is against the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and, the KRMB has the authority to stop upgradation works.

The Pothireddypadu head regulators’ capacity has already been enhanced from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs, he said.

“The issue was brought to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy through a letter on January 4. However, Mr. Rao did not pay any attention and this negligence clearly shows that he has some secret understanding with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy,” Mr. Uttam Reddy alleged adding that despite both the Chief Ministers meeting after that date, the issue was not raised by Mr. Rao.

Mr. Reddy said that agricultural activities would be badly affected in Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts and there would be huge shortage of drinking water in Hyderabad. It might even lead to drying up of Nagarjunasagar dam.

He said the KRMB has been urged to submit a report to the Central government to protect the interests of Telangana.

He said the party demanded deployment of CISF forces to prevent theft of Krishna river water and installation of telemeters. Representation would also be submitted to Prime Minister Narender Modi and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he said.