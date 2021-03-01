Congress announces in-charges for MLC elections

Hyderabad

01 March 2021 00:13 IST

Telangana Congress has announced its in-charges for the Graduate MLC elections to be held on March 14.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy will be the campaign in-charge for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency while AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar will be the election coordinator.

TPCC working president J. Kusum Kumar will be in-charge for Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituencies while TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar will take the responsibility for Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Chevella Parliamentary constituencies.

For the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will be the election campaign in-charge and vice-chairman, All India Adivasi Congress, T. Bellaiah Naik, will be the election coordinator.

Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu will be the in-charge for Nalgonda and Bhongir Parliamentary constituencies, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy will look after Warangal and Mahabubabad Parliamentary constituencies and Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy will be in-charge for Khammam Parliamentary constituency.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and former Union Minister Renuka Choudhary will be the star campaigners.