Congress alleges bogus voters on rise with TRS help

Uttam discusses GHMC elections strategy with senior leaders

Bogus voters are on the rise with the active role of TRS leaders in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged and asked the Congress cadre to expose such names in each division.

Senior leaders of the party met at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss the issues related to GHMC elections and the steps to be taken to galvanise the cadre. It was attended by AICC secretary Bose Raju, TPCC working presidents A. Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, former ministers Damodar Rajnarsimha, M. Shashidhar Reddy and V. Hanmanth Rao, City Congress chief Anjan Kumar Yadav, former MP Konda Vishweshwer Reddy, Dasoju Sravan nd Feroz Khan among others.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said there was a danger of government changing the contours of the divisions to suit the ruling party and the efforts were already on. Congress leaders should keep track of this, he said asking the leaders to constitute committees in all the 150 divisions.

He said there was lot of resentment against the TRS and Congress cadre should reach each and every household to expose the government.

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy said the delimitation exercise was unscientific and it should be exposed. For example, in several divisions in the old city the number of voters were between 15,000 and 30,000 whereas it was between 60,000 and 80,000 in other places.

He suggested that the legal team should be ready to counter any move to manipulate the divisions, voter list and delimitation changes. He also wanted youngsters to be identified in all the divisions and give them the responsibility to take up padayatras and nominate them as candidates. Leadership qualities and caste equations should be kept in mind while choosing these youngsters. He also wanted division-wise manifestos to be prepared.