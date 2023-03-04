Conglomerates corrupting Indian media, says veteran journalist ABK Prasad

March 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Veteran journalist A.B.K. Prasad has expressed serious concern over conglomerates “corrupting Indian media” with the result that some of the reputed journals and television channels have, either voluntarily or out of duress, succumbed to the “rulers of the day”.

The octogenarian, who received the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award in Journalism on behalf of the Press Council of India (PCI), recalled the time when press censorship was relaxed by Lord Hastings, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy started three journals and advocated for press freedom in India.

He referred to the statement recently issued by the PCI which read: “Newspaper should not misconstrue or misquote the statements given by any leader. The statements quoted in editorials should project the true spirit of what was being tried to be conveyed by them”.

“Many a time, in opposition to Roy’s progressive moves, orthodox people organised protests and social boycotts against him. But news journals of the day supported him. He was also a pioneer in welcoming the progress being made in science and technology in the 18th and 19th centuries,” said Mr.Prasad. “But today, even secularism is adopted as our creed with much gusto as the people of the Indian republic are being derailed now and then as per the whims and fancies of the rulers of the day with different shades of opportunism,” he added, expressing anguish.