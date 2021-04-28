Cong. writes to SEC on poll preparations

Hyderabad

28 April 2021 23:12 IST

Telangana Congress has asked the State Election Commissioner (SEC) C. Parthasarathy to ensure the availability of ambulance with oxygen and doctor facility at every polling station during the counting of votes.

In a letter to the SEC, Congress leader G. Niranjan said that the SEC has to take some stringent steps in the light of Madras High Court comments on the Election Commission and increasing Covid cases and deaths in Telangana day by day.

He said the steps are must to take care of polling staff , polling agents of candidates and voters. The Commission should personally monitor the sanitization of polling stations one day before the polling, and also proper night halts for them with hygienic conditions. The SEC should ensure to provide hygienic dinner, breakfast and lunch to polling staff.

He said the SEC should ensure the facility of sitting to polling agents as per Covid norms, safety of voters by providing tents to wait and maintaining queues with distance, besides providing sanitizers. After the end of polling, the SEC should evolve a system to provide medical aid immediately to polling officials, polling agents and voters, if they develop any complications after reaching their home.