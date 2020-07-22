‘Cong. woke up belatedly on PV anniversary’

HYDERABAD

22 July 2020 00:10 IST

BJP spokesperson and PV’s grandson issues statement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pooh-poohed Telangana Congress leaders for the ‘belated wake-up’ from a deep slumber after so many years in announcing to organise former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s centenary celebrations.

Telangana BJP official spokesperson and grandson of PV Narasimha Rao N V Subhash, in a statement, criticised the Congress for ignoring great visionary in the Indian economy PV Narasimha Rao and it was an act of belittling him by organising celebrations confining him to Telangana.

“He was Prime Minister for the whole country and not for Telangana alone. It is on the specific instructions from Gandhi family that the TPCC is organising the programme in Telangana. This shows that Congress wanted only Gandhi family to be in limelight. The whole nation was aware of how the mortal remains of PV had been sent to Hyderabad even without keeping them in the Congress office. It is the ploy of Congress leaders to organise PV’s celebrations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to the great leader PV,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Subhash said if the Congress leaders had the real intention to respect PV, they should tender apology and organise the celebrations at the national and international levels.