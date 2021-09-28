Hyderabad

Cong wants action against policemen who ‘mistreated’ Prof.Kodandaram

Telangana Congress has demanded action against the policemen who allegedly ill-treated Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president, M. Kodandaram tearing his clothes while arresting him to prevent his participation in Bharat Bandh.

The TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao should apologise to Mr. Kodandaram for the police behaviour. It was not an insult just to the former OU professor but also the entire Telangana community given his role in the agitation, he said and warned that the Telangana society will not keep quiet.

In a separate statement, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud said the government in the combined Andhra Pradesh and Andhra leaders too treated him with respect even when he conducted the Million March and “Sagara Haram” at Tank Bund.

