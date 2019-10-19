Cong. urges Governor to ensure KCR follows Court’s directive

Arguing that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao might not honour the High Court’s directives on the RTC strike, the Congress has appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and ensure the implementation of the HC directives.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao may not follow the directions as in the past,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a statement. He called upon Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to set aside his personal ego and resolve the issue.

He said the Congress party would support the Telangana Bandh call on Saturday given by the RTC JAC and urged all sections of society to support as it was intended to seek justice for thousands of RTC employees.

The Congress leader condemned KCR for saying that strike has caused losses of over ₹ 150 crore. “KCR did not feel the same when he wasted more than ₹ 300 crore on the construction of his official residence Pragathi Bhavan,” he alleged.

Former MP and city Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav appealed to the people to support the bandh on Saturday and urged the CM to intervene and settle the issue in the interests of people and the employees.