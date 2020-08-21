Cong. urge Governor to report TS govt’s ‘failure’ to President

Hyderabad

21 August 2020 23:06 IST

She must use her discretionary powers, says TPCC treasurer

Telangana Congress has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to use her discretionary powers and report to President Ramnath Kovind about the TRS government’s ‘complete failure’ in handling the COVID-19 situation.

“If the government has failed to respond to the Governor’s suggestions, she must use her discretionary powers to send a report to the President of India,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a media statement on Friday.

Testing right denied

He argued that since the State government has denied people the right to get tested for COVID despite suggestions, the Governor should have summoned the Chief Secretary and ordered him to act on her suggestions. “Instead of complaining about inefficiency of the State government, the Governor should have played a proactive role asking the officials to implement her suggestions,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, the Congress also urged the Governor to make public the letters she wrote to the State government giving suggestions on COVID-19 situation as people have a right to know. He said some TRS leaders have crossed all limits of decency in criticising the Governor.

Blame game

Mr. Reddy said leaders of TRS and BJP were engaging in blame games to divert people’s attention from the failure of both the Central and State Government. “The BJP Telangana unit criticises the TRS government for its failures, but some Central Ministers and members of NITI Aayog issue statements praising the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led government. While TRS leaders accuse the Central government of denying Telangana its share in Central funds, CM always praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TRS-BJP blame game is just an eyewash aimed at diverting people's attention,” he alleged.