Cong., TRS war of words on fare hike

The Congress alleged on Tuesday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has created a new problem by burdening people with steep increase in RTC bus fares to address the problem of losses.

Senior leader of the party and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that KCR had offered a yearly grant of ₹1,000 crore to the RTC, but put the entire burden on passengers by increasing bus fares heavily. He demanded that the government rolled back the fare hike immediately.

He told the media that Congress would not only withdraw the fare hike but merge the transport entity with the government once it comes to power in 2023, if Mr. KCR failed to do so now.

He sought to know whether the Telangana government, which is constructing the Kaleshwaram project by borrowing money from banks, was not in a position to give ₹1,000 crore yearly grants to the TSRTC.

Meanwhile, TRS legislators Karne Prabhakar, Guvvala Balaru and Korukanti Chander hit back at the Congress leaders opposing the increase in bus fares. They pointed out that it was the same leaders who had been advocating bus fare hike during the RTC strike to help the organisation plug losses.

People were witness to the double standards of the Congress leaders, the TRS leaders said.