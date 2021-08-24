Cong. to visit Dalit colonies in State

Revanth Reddy sleeps at a Dalit’s house

Giving a further serious tone to its Dalita Girijana Deeksha programmes, Congress has decided to visit Dalit colonies in the State that started from Mudu Chintalapally village, which was adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Tuesday night slept in the house of Burugu Sailu, a resident of the Dalit colony in the village. Interestingly, the house was allotted to him under the Indiramma housing scheme launched during the Congress regime. The Congress leader visited the Dalit colony to interact with people.

The two-day deeksha, apparently to ‘expose’ the failed promises of the State government, started on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday evening. This is the third programme in the Dalita Girijana Dandora taken up by the Congress from August 13 to September 17.

The meeting attended by all the senior leaders including CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA Seethakka, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Mohd Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi, Geetha Reddy, Mohd Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Maheshwar Reddy, Addanki Dayakar, Preetham, Jaganlal Naik, among others, saw Mr. Revanth Reddy using all his oratory skills to enthuse the cadre against the ‘false assurances’ of the government to Dalits. The large gathering in the small village responded with claps and whistles whenever the government was targeted.

The PCC president asked the CM on the development promises made to the village with ₹28 crore. Instead of constructing houses, the government has razed several houses of Dalits in the nearby villages like Chinna Mulkanur. He was ready to apologise if the government proved that all the schemes were being implemented at least in the villages adopted by the CM.

Mr. Reddy announced that he would visit CM’s constituency Gajwel despite the threats of the TRS leaders. “Try to stop me and I will go crushing the TRS leaders opposing my visit,” he announced.

Mr. Vikramarka reminded the Congress commitment towards dalits and girijans with the introduction of SC ST Sub Plan and said Dalita Bandhu was just an election stunt for Huzurabad bypoll. He demanded that the scheme be implemented in all constituencies.

Mr. Ponnala Lakshmaiah said Congress introduced Arogyasri, free power, pensions, Indiramma houses and all other schemes for development and welfare and not for elections like KCR was doing. Every village has Indiramma houses and not double bedroom houses promised by KCR, he said. Mr. Madhu Yaskhi Goud in a sarcastic tone said KCR was not a “Dalita Bandhu” but ‘Malla Reddy Bandhu’ referring to the Labour Minister.