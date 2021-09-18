Cong. to stage protests over ‘unemployment’ from Oct. 2

After the Dalita Girijana Dandora, the Telangana Congress has decided to conduct agitations in support of the unemployed from October 2 to December 9, with the first programme likely to be in Sircilla, represented by Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Senior TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi told this to the media on Saturday after the party executive committee meeting. He said that leaders suggested programmes in support of the unemployed youngsters after the success of Dalita Girijana Dandora.

Congress leaders planned to visit universities and colleges to meet students and take their feedback. He said that the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will discuss on the modalities and venues of the meetings. Efforts would be made to bring in AICC president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi for the last meeting.