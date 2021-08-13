Cong. to seek MLAS’ resignation

Congress meeting in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad

13 August 2021 22:50 IST

Continuing its aggression Telangana Congress has decided to beat the drums in front of all the TRS MLAs in the State demanding their resignation so that bypolls will bring in schemes and funds being pumped into Huzurabad elections.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud along with AICC spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan and former MLC Ramulu Naik addressed a press conference here and demanded that funds be released to all the constituencies like they are being done in Huzurabad. He said that Congress workers would visit all the villages to explain how the government was deceiving them diverting funds from their constituencies to Huzurabad.

Mr. Sravan Dasoju mocked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that he was trying to delay Huzurabad bypoll by influencing Election Commission, fearing defeat. He claimed that Huzurabad bypoll was the most expensive election in the history of India and charged KCR with misusing power to buy votes through unfair means.

He also challenged Telangana BJP leaders to ensure that the election notification for Huzurabad bypoll was released immediately, if BJP is really committed in fighting against TRS.

He alleged that the TRS had spent about ₹ 300 crore till now for Huzurabad bypoll and is ready to spend another ₹400 crore to buy votes through unfair means. Still not sure of winning KCR is now trying to delay the bypoll by influencing the Election Commission, citing COVID-19. When Congress raised the issue of COVID-19 during GHMC polls and Nagarjunasagar, neither KCR nor Election Commission cared. Earlier in the day, the party held its preparatory meeting with the coordinators of the Dalit Girirjan Dandora meetings across Telangana. It was attended by Mahesh Kumar Goud, Sravan Dasoju, Bellaiah Naik, Manavata Roy, Bakka Judson and Ramulu Naik.