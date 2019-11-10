Cong. to move NHRC over ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ ‘atrocity’

In an initiative by the Congress, the party has entrusted its AICC secretary and former MLA S.A. Sampath Kumar with the responsibility of taking the ‘human rights’ abuse at the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ programme of the Joint Action Committee of RTC unions on Saturday, to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Women’s Commission.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that Mr. Sampath, along with former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, would coordinate with the people injured in the Chalo Tank Bund event to lodge complaints against the State government.

Mr. Sampath in a statement said that people who had any information and evidence on the police lathicharge on women and others on Tank Bund could approach them.

The TPCC would fix an appointment with the National Human Rights Commission and the Women’s Commission and take the affected persons to New Delhi for personally lodging the complaints, Mr. Sampath said.