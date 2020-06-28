Cong. to celebrate PV’s birth centenary for a year: Uttam

Congress leaders celebrate PV’s birth anniversary in the city on Sunday.

‘PV himself donated more than 500 acres that he inherited from his ancestors’

In an apparent move to take the steam out of CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s slew of programmes to honour the late P.V. Narasimha Rao, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the party would celebrate his centenary for a year in a befitting manner.

“AICC president Sonia Gandhi has directed the Congress to organise the birth centenary year on a grand scale. PV’s family members will be involved in the programmes,” he said.

Calling PV a visionary leader who put India on the path of prosperity and self-reliance through his bold economic reforms, he said that the late leader would be remembered for various landmark decisions that included introduction of the Land Ceiling Act. “PV himself donated more than 500 acres of land that he inherited from his ancestors,” he said.

The TPCC chief said that PV was a multi-faceted personality and recalled how he started government residential schools in the State to help meritorious rural children get quality education along with food and accommodation.

Praising him for his leadership skills and ability to use the services of experts, he reminded that Dr. Manmohan Singh was made the Finance Minister at a time when India was witnessing an unprecedented economic slowdown. “The PV-Manmohan Singh duo brought revolutionary economic reforms and introduced liberalisation in a highly-effective manner that brought prosperity and growth in all sectors.”

Reiterating the demand for Bharat Ratna, Mr. Reddy said that the erstwhile undivided AP Assembly had passed a resolution in this regard and he would raise this issue in Parliament again.

Recalling his association with PV, he said that the former PM was his guru. “I used to have a lot of interactions with Narasimha Rao ji on different issues while I was working in Rashtrapati Bhavan. I also accompanied him on many foreign tours.”

Mr. Reddy asked TRS leaders to explain their ‘newborn love’ towards the late PM and clarify as to how many times they visited Gyan Bhoomi to pay tributes to him.

Earlier, party leaders paid tributes at Gandhi Bhavan, where senior leaders D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Anjan Kumar Yadav participated.