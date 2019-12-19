Cong. spreading canards about CAA, says BJP

Telangana State BJP president K Laxman on Wednesday accused the Congress and its allies of “spreading venomous disinformation” on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At a press conference held at the State party office, he alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to “create fear in Muslims” in the name of the new Act, when the fact is that it is only meant to “protect minorities” who took refugee in India after facing ‘persecutions’ in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“Citizens in general are in support of CAA and the proposed NRC but the Congress and its allies are fomenting violence in the guise of protests and trying to create an atmosphere of fear among Muslims,” claimed Mr. Laxman.

He lamented that the Congress had never supported any ‘good work’ of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi. They create problems “inside and outside the Parliament” on issues like the Triple Talaq, Article 370 and Ram Mandir.

The BJP chief pointed out that both the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly stated that the CAA neither takes away rights of any Indian nor is against Indian Muslims, yet the Congress is trying to “foment violence and intimidating people for its political gain,” he said.

“Muslims are very much safe in India. The 2011 census had showed their population had increased to 14.5% from 9.8% at the time of partition, whereas the population of Hindus and other minorities got reduced to 3.7% from 23% in Pakistan and from 22% to 7% in Bangladesh,” he said.

He also condemned the ruling TRS for opposing CAA in the Parliament and wanted to know why the party has opposed the bill when it is “not against Indian citizens”. The BJP would be launching an awareness programme across the country against “disinformation” being spread on CAA and NRC to allay the fears of Muslims, Mr. Laxman added.