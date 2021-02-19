Cong. should win both MLC seats: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked the party cadre to focus on winning both the MLC seats of Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituencies.

Exuding confidence that both the candidates, Ramulu Naik and G. Chinna Reddy, will win the elections given their clean image, Mr. Reddy reminded that they were the true warriors of the Telangana movement. He was speaking at a review meeting with leaders of TPCC, DCC, Assembly, Town and Mandal office bearers of the party through a video conference.

Congress candidates — former minister G. Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar) and ex-MLC Ramulu Naik (Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda) — also participated in the review meeting. He said that present MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of TRS and Ramchandar Rao of BJP did nothing for their Graduates’ constituencies during the last six years. They miserably failed to represent their constituents, especially employees, professionals and jobless youth. He said Rajeshwar Reddy, who is re-contesting from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency, utilised his post to turn his educational institutions into a university.

The TPCC chief directed party leaders to convince voters that only Congress candidates could represent their problems in an aggressive and fruitful manner. He said both TRS and BJP have commercialised politics adding that the only way to punish the ruling parties for ‘non-fulfilment of promises’ was ensuring the victory of Congress candidates on both MLC seats.