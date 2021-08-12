Cong. seniors slowly coming to terms

I’ll work with seniors, says Revanth, sending across strong signals to disgruntled

Ripples created within the Congress, particularly dissidence among the seniors, after the appointment of A. Revanth Reddy as Telangana Congress chief seem to be settling down with the ‘disappointment and anger’ among some seniors fading slowly.

D. Sridhar Babu, MLA and T. Jeevan Reddy, MLC, who were powerful Ministers much before Revanth Reddy was an MLA, have finally shared the dais with the new PCC president at the Dalita Girijana Dandora in Indervelli.

This is the first time both former ministers have come face to face with the new president at the party programmes that they have been avoiding till now.

They made their displeasure quite clear by skipping the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Revanth Reddy as well despite the presence of AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore. Irrespective of personal relations all the party leaders rarely miss a programme that the AICC in-charge attends.

Party sources said that both leaders had come to terms with the reality apart from the energised cadre who seem to find some confidence in the new leader in taking on the powerful ruling party irrespective of the outcome in the elections. The grassroots cadre and the middle-level leadership in their respective constituencies too played a crucial role in the seniors accepting the new leadership. Mr. Revanth Reddy too did not leave any opportunity to calm their anger, personally calling on them right after his appointment was announced.

Publicly as well, Mr. Revanth Reddy sent strong signals to them that their disappointment was understandable. “They were just in their disappointment given their seniority and commitment to the Congress over the years. I got the opportunity and will work with them to bring back the golden days of the Congress,” Mr. Revanth Reddy told the journalists during his interactions.

The Komatireddy brothers — Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Bhongir MP, and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, MLA,— however continue to stay away from the meetings though both leaders have been hyper-active politically. The MP has been meeting officials in New Delhi focussing on getting some projects for his constituency and also constantly criticising Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao on various issues. The MLA too had taken an aggressive approach against the TRS government and his spar with senior Minister G. Jagadish Reddy in an official meeting and subsequent squabbles with the police grabbed the headlines.

However, their recent meeting with BJP leader and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy in Parliament did lead to some speculation. “Though they won’t leave the party, it is quite clear that they will continue to reveal their displeasure in various forms,” a senior leader said.

Former PCC chief and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has confined himself to his constituency activities. It is no secret that he wanted either Mr. Sridhar Babu or CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka to take over the reins from him.