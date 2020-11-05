Cong. seeks white paper on flood relief distribution

TRS leaders pocketed crores, allege Congress leaders

The Telangana Congress leaders have termed the distribution of cash for flood relief victims as a big scam and questioned how can the TRS leaders distribute government money ignoring the officials.

Alleging that the ruling TRS party leaders were involved in looting the public money, AICC spokesperson Shravan Dasoju demanded an enquiry and a thorough investigation into the issue.

Mr. Sravan along with senior Congress party leaders, including former Member of Parliament Anjan Kumar Yadav and others submitted a memorandum to the GHMC Commissioner on Wednesday and staged protest in front of the civic body’s main gate in Hyderabad.

The delegation pointed out the irregularities, discrimination and misrepresentation in distribution of flood relief funds and raised 11 questions in the memorandum submitted to the GHMC chief.

Mr. Sravan pointed out that the distribution of flood relief funds in cash instead of using online transfers or cheques leads to heavy corruption and only benefiting the local TRS party leaders to pocketing public money as it is not being distributed properly to the needy.

“Which law permitted the government and the GHMC authorities to withdraw such hundreds of crores of rupees from banks,” he questioned.

GHMC estimates

He said as per the GHMC estimates, about 3.9 lakh people have been identified as flood victims and ₹380 crore flood relief funds have been distributed to them. “But, what is the basis of arriving at this number, did the GHMC conduct any door to door survey,” he asked and demanded a white paper with the division wise list of beneficiaries who have received the funds.

The Congress party demanded ₹50,000 for every flood victim’s family and ₹5,00,000 to fully destroyed house and ₹2,50,000 for partially destroyed house.