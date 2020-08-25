Cong. seeks white paper on 2BHK houses

KCR govt. misleading poor: TPCC treasurer

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasuer Gudur Narayana Reddy alleged that the TRS government was misleading the poor on the issue of promises of giving them double bed room houses and demanded a white paper on 2BHK houses covering 2.50 lakh 2BHK units sanctioned and the 20 lakh applications received.

In a statement, the Congress leader said that as against the total sanctioned 2,80,616 2BHK houses, not even 5% houses had been constructed and not even 1% of the houses had been given possession.

He said a Cabinet minister has recently issued a statement announcing that as many as 4,358 2BHKs would be ready across 21 locations and handed over to beneficiaries on Dasara. But GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan contradicted this giving different figures of 2BHKs which are ready to be handed over.

“As per the Intensive Household Survey conducted by the State government in August 2014, there are more than 22 lakh BPL families living in rented houses. TRS leaders tricked the people by promising them free 2BHKs. Before GHMC elections in 2016 the government completed 396 units in IDH Colony and used its pictures for publicity. Consequently, people voted for TRS in GHMC elections,” he alleged.

“TRS and MIM leaders again cheated the poor by collecting lakhs of application forms for 2BHKs and dumped them after the elections. As an eye wash, 2.80 lakh houses, including 1.65 lakh in Hyderabad were sanctioned. However, not more than 25,000 units are under various stages of construction and might be ready before GHMC elections. Now TRS leaders will use these houses as publicity tools to get votes in next GHMC elections,” he said.