Cong. seeks disqualification of Tandur legislator

Hyderabad

01 April 2021 23:30 IST

‘Rohit Reddy submitted fake education qualification documents’

Telangana Congress has sought disqualification of Tandur MLA P. Rohit Reddy for submitting ‘fake’ documents of his educational qualifications. A delegation of the Congress led by former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former MLA T. Rammohan Reddy and senior leaders Niranjan and Ramesh met Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel and submitted a memorandum seeking the MLA’s disqualification. Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Shashidhar Reddy said that Rohit Reddy is not a graduate but enrolled himself for the Graduate MLC elections and voted. As his certificates are not valid, he should be disqualified for submitting ‘fake’ documents, he demanded.

The former Minister said that Rohit Reddy had given a wrong document stating that he had done his degree course from Sweden while his website says he had done his B.Tech and later MS from the USA as well. He said he had a doubt whether Rohit Reddy was involved in any fake certificates racket.

Mr. Ram Mohan Reddy said the degrees being claimed by Rohit Reddy are not valid in India and no Indian agency has given any equivalent certificate for them. He should be immediately disqualified, he said and urged the CEO to conduct an enquiry as it is a serious case of violation of the Constitution. He alleged that cheating has become a habit of the Tandur MLA. He said the party would also meet the Governor soon with its complaint and also the Election Commission of India seeking an enquiry.

The Congress delegation said Mr. Goel had assured them that he would ask the district Collector to submit a report on this. Rohit Reddy had won from the Tandur constituency on Congress ticket and later defected to the ruling TRS.