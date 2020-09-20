Cong. seeks ₹1 cr. for kin of girl who was washed away

Hyderabad

20 September 2020 22:21 IST

Congress leaders led by AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan blamed the government for the death of 12-year-old Sumedha, who was washed away in an open nala in Deen Dayala Nagar in Malkajgiri and demanded ₹1 crore ex-gratia for her family.

“It is not an accident but a murder by the TRS government,” Mr Shravan said after visiting the girl’s family. He blamed the incident on the utter negligence of the GHMC, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan while criticising Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for “insensitive comments” about the girl’s death.

After offering condolences to the bereaved parents Sukanya and Abhijeet, Congress leaders toured the area, inspected the open nalas and inquired about the events leading to Sumedha's death. “Is it not the minimum duty of GHMC to cover nalas or place fencing around open nalas? What is the GHMC Mayor doing? Where is the ₹60,000 crore that the TRS government claims to have spent,” he asked.

