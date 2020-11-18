Cong. releases first list of candidates

Hyderabad

18 November 2020 23:41 IST

Twenty-nine hopefuls named; next list out today

Congress released the first list of its 29 candidates drawn from across the city ahead of the GHMC elections scheduled for December 1. The remaining will be released on Thursday.

The candidates include Pathi Kumar (Kapra), S. Sirisha Reddy (AS Rao Nagar), M. Rajitha (Uppal), Musku Shailaja (Nagole), Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy (Mansoorabad), Gurram Srinivas Reddy (Hayathnagar), Sangeetha Naik (Hastinapurm), Punna Ganesh Nirmala Netha (RK Puram), B. Venkatesh Yadav (Gaddiannaram), Rizwana Begum (Suleiman Nagar), Sanam Srinivas Goud (Mailardevrapally), Bathula Divya (Rajendrangar), Vasavi Bhaskar Goud (Attapur), Mahipal Yadav (Kondapur), Ilias Sharif (Miyapur), Kousar Begum (Mallapur), Gopishetty Raghavender (Moosaapet), Amulya (Old Bowenpally), Satyan Sri Rangam (Balanagar), Gottimukkala Vishwatejeshwer Rao (Kukatpally), Kuna Srinivas Goud (Gajula Ramaram), B. Venkatesh (Suraram), Bandi Lalitha (Jeedimetla), Mariamma Chacko (Neredmet), P. Uma Maheshwari (Moula Ali), Geedi Srinivas Goud (Malkajgiri), T.V. Tapaswini Yadav (Goutam Nagar) and A. Manjula Reddy (Begumpet).

