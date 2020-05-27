Hyderabad

Cong. power point presentation on river water diversion

AICC secretary explains how several districts in TS were likely to go dry

The Telangana Congress made a power point presentation on the Pothireddypadu project and alleged that diversion of 88,000 cusecs of water from there and 3 tmc from Sangameshwaram to Andhra Pradesh would turn south Telangana into a desert.

The power point presentation organised by AICC secretary and former Alampur MLA A. Sampath Kumar was attended by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, among others.

Using maps and details of allocations to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mr. Sampath explained how several districts were likely to go dry and Telangana would lose rights for ever if the AP government decided to go ahead with its new plans.

He said that the Telangana government was not taking the issue seriously despite the Congress raising it continuously. Diversion of Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh against the norms of expanding the Pothireddypadu project was a conspiracy by both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CMs, he claimed.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the conspiracy was jointly hatched by K. Chandrasekar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during several meetings held in Hyderabad last year. Despite Mr. Reddy announcing the expansion plans in December last year and Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy immediately reacting and writing a letter to the CM, Mr. KCR did not do anything, he charged. “Since KCR himself was part of the conspiracy, he did not respond and maintained silence,” he claimed. Why is the CM not talking about it, he asked.

The TPCC president said that KCR was spending ₹1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram project to only get 2 tmc water while AP was expanding Pothyreddypadu project to take away 7 tmc Krishna water. “More than the people of Telangana, KCR is favouring the contractors by remaining silent,” he alleged.

He also said that water lifted from Kaleshwaram by spending huge money could have been drawn through gravity from the SLBC projects but the CM did not complete even the canal works so as to take up Kaleshwaram for his personal benefit.

Mr. Reddy asked the CM to explain as to why pending projects of united Mahabubnagar district were not completed so far. To highlight the ‘injustice and silence of the CM’ on Pothireddypadu and other projects, the Congress is organising a deeksha on June 2.

