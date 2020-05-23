Hyderabad

Cong. plans protests over ‘pending’ projects

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders at a meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Deeksha on Krishna projects on June 2; protest on Godavari projects on June 6

A series of protest programmes have been planned by the Telangana Congress over pending projects in the State, starting with a day-long deeksha over Krishna basin projects on June 2, Telangana Formation Day.

A meeting of senior Congress leaders on Saturday decided to hold protest on the Godavari basin projects on June 6.

The meeting was headed by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and attended by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA T. Jagga Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former Ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha, V. Hanumantha Rao, Shabbir Ali, G. Chinna Reddy, and TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and J. Kusum Kumar.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said that protest at the SLBC will be led by him, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and K. Jana Reddy while Bhatti Vikramarka will lead at Paleru along with MLAs Seethakka and Podem Veeraiah.

Participants at other projects include A. Revanth Reddy and Konda Vishweshwer Reddy - Lakshmidevipalli Pump House, Nagam Janardhan Reddy - Elluru; G. Chinna Reddy - Karivena, A. Sampath Kumar - Nettempadu, and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy - Kalwakurthy.

The meeting also constituted four committees headed by senior leaders to highlight the failures of the government. Mr. Vikramarka will head the finance committee, Ponnam Prabhakar on education and OU lands, Chinna Reddy and M. Kodanda Reddy on the new agriculture policy, and T. Jeevan Reddy on the pending projects on Godavari. A delegation of the Congress will also visit OU on Sunday.

