Cong. petitions Water Resources Minister

Krishna river water protection committee of Telangana unit of Congress has urged the Central Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat to protect the rights of Telangana by cancelling the government order issued by Andhra Pradesh government enhancing drawal of water from Krishna river.
In a letter to the Union Minister, committee chairman Nagam Janardhan Reddy, convenor T. Rammohan Reddy, Telangana Congress committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi asked him to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to close the old Pothireddipadu head regulator immediately and also to account the water drawn for power generation.
The letter said that utilisation of Krishna river water for the projects outside basin - Penna and other basins except to those permitted before bifurcation of State, should be stopped as per the water laws as lakhs of acres of cultivable lands of Telangana are not getting water for irrigation in Krishna Basin.
As per the existing laws and Bachawat Tribunal Award Final Order, Andhra Pradesh has no right to transfer the surplus water outside Krishna Basin for either irrigation or for any other purpose, the Congress leaders said, and requested immediate technical clearance for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS), Kalwakurthy LIS, Nettempadu, Dindi LIS and SLBC, which are all in Krishna Basin of Telangana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath