Hyderabad

Cong. panel to finalise MLC candidates

Telangana Congress has decided to constitute a committee headed by MLC T. Jeevan Reddy to finalise the names of party candidates for the two Graduate MLC elections to be held soon.

The Committee consists of TPCC president, Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, working presidents A. Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Kusum Kumar and Mohd Azaharuddin. The committee will recommend the names after going through the applications and the high command will select the candidates.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 11:44:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/cong-panel-to-finalise-mlc-candidates/article33638682.ece

