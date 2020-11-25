Cong. offers several sops to lure voters

Hyderabad

25 November 2020 00:22 IST

TRS manifesto should be tossed into dustbin: Uttam

The State unit of Congress has promised 30,000 litres of free water, ₹50,000 for every flood-affected family, ₹5 lakh for fully damaged houses and ₹2.5 lakh for partially destroyed houses apart from ₹25 lakh ex-gratia to the people who died due to recent Hyderabad deluge.

Releasing the party manifesto here, the Congress assured that COVID-19 would be brought under Aarogyasri treatment and a plan to implement a Comprehensive Drainage System to prevent flooding across the limits of HMDA, taking future urbanisation into account.

The ‘People’s Manifesto’ comes with the slogan ‘We did it…We can do it again’ also promises free transportation to women, students, senior citizens and the physically handicapped, ₹25 lakh insurance coverage for sanitation workers, complete waiver of property tax and free electricity for the shops being run by barbers, washermen, carpenters and goldsmiths.

Advertising

Advertising

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, manifesto committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, AICC secretaries N.S Bose Raju, Madhu Yashki Goud, Sampath Kumar; ex-deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, former Minister J. Geetha Reddy and vice-president Zafar Javeed were among those present.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy, in his introductory remarks, explained how the TRS has spoiled the city’s infrastructure, and criticised its negligent approach towards the development of the world-class city. AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said manifesto promised citizens to bring back the glory of Hyderabad by implementing world-class flood management, rain water management and underground drainage systems.

‘TRS stealing credit’

TPCC president Mr. Uttam Reddy said the TRS manifesto, released by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, should be tossed into the dustbin as the ruling party has merely repeated promises made in the last elections. He reiterated that TRS was trying to take credit for the achievements of Congress party which included Hyderabad Metro Rail, international airport at Shamshabad, Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, flyovers and other projects. He said that it was also during the Congress regime that Godavari and Krishna rivers were brought to Hyderabad for drinking purposes.

He said it was due to the inefficiency of TRS government and step-motherly attitude of BJP government at the Centre that Hyderabad lost Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) which was sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA regime. The ITIR would have given indirect employment to nearly 50 lakh people.

Commenting on the promises made by KCR for free drinking water up to 20,000 litres and free power to laundries and salons, he asked why the schemes were not already implemented as they were promised earlier as well. “KCR repeats his old promises before every election and conveniently forgets them,” he said and added flood relief of ₹10,000 to each affected family was swindled by the ruling party leaders and a majority of victims did not get it. “The CM did not even visit any affected area,” he alleged.