Cong. leaders visit OGH, blame KCR for deplorable conditions

Congress leaders led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Thursday, a day after water entered some wards, and held Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the deteriorating condition of the hospital.

Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including Hyderabad City Congress president M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Feroz Khan, Mohd Ghouse, Adam Santosh and others, Mr. Reddy inspected the wards that got submerged due to rain water and also had a detailed interaction with the in-charge superintendent, Resident Medical Officer and patients.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that the estimates and blue print for construction of a new building in the same OGH complex at a cost of ₹500 crore has been pending for approval since 2017. While giving financial approval for a new building, he said that the State government must ensure that the heritage structure of OGH remained intact and strengthened further.

He said that storm water entering the wards housing in-patients reflected on the poor functioning of this government and it should be ashamed. “Under KCR’s regime, the hospital has reached a stage where minor rains submerged the functional wards causing huge inconvenience to patients,” he said.

The TPCC chief said that the in-charge superintendent told the Congress leaders that nearly 150 doctors, including a full-time superintendent, were tested COVID positive. “This reflects on the quality and untimely delivery of PPE kits given to doctors,” he said.

He also demanded that OGH be strengthened with upgradation of facilities in terms of oxygen lines, ventilators and other modern equipment. “OGH gets nearly 2,000 out-patients and performs over 60,000 surgeries per year. This is the largest hospital for trauma patients throughout the State. All steps must be taken to convert its infrastructure into global standards,” he demanded.

He also demanded that the CM dropped the ‘non-sense’ idea of demolition of the Secretariat and start constructing a new building for OGH while protecting the heritage structure. He said 10% salary incentive being given by the State government to doctors, nurses, health, sanitation and other staff during the pandemic was not adequate, given the risk they take and it should be increased to 50%.

Mr. Reddy reiterated the demand to include COVID treatment in Aarogyasri scheme and also an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh for all frontline warriors if they succumb to the virus.