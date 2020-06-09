Cong. leaders to visit Godavari project sites

Telangana Congress leaders, on June 13, will visit the sites of projects initiated by the previous Congress regime on Godavari river to study the progress of each and ‘expose’ the TRS government’s deliberate neglect of them.

‘Meet the press’

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke to MLAs and senior leaders of the party advising them to hold meets with the local media to explain how projects in their areas were neglected by the current government.

As part of the senior leaders’ visit, he said that MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy will visit Tummidihatti where the Congress proposed the Pranahitha Chevella project.

Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu, TPCC working president J. Kusum Kumar and AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy will visit Yellampalli Sripada Sagar while Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar will go to Gouravalli project site.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar will be headed to Upper Manair; MP Revanth Reddy and MLA Seethakka to Devadula; and a team of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former union minister Balaram Naik, MLA Podem Veeraiah, V. Hanumantha Rao and Ramulu Naik will visit Dummugudem.

Former Minister, Sudarshan Reddy will go to Ali Sagar while former minister Shabbir Ali will visit Bhoompalli.

Panel on AP project

Mr. Uttam Reddy has constituted a committee to fight against the extension of Pothireddypadu project in Andhra Pradesh, to be headed by former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy.

The committee will have 12 members with Mr. Janardhan Reddy as chairman and former MLA T. Rammohan Reddy as convenor.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao and K. Jana Reddy will be the advisers.

Other members include former ministers G. Chinna Reddy, Sambhani Chandrashekar and Gaddam Prasad, former MPs Mallu Ravi and Konda Vishweshwer Reddy apart from Balu Nayak, Ling Reddy, Srihari Mudiraj, Ramalingaiah Yadav and D. Venkateshwarlu.