Cong. leaders to go on hunger strike on unemployment issue

State party leadership plans protests on rising fuel prices on July 12 and 16

The new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) got into business on the very first day preparing a plan for protests in support of the unemployed youth and also against the Centre’s inability to control the fuel prices.

The meeting attended by AICC incharge for Telangana M. Tagore, AICC secretaries N.S. Bose Raju, Sreenivsan; TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC camping committee chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MLAs, working presidents and district presidents discussed the implementation of the programmes.

Speaking to the reporters later, Madhu Yaskhi Goud said a two-day hunger strike is planned to highlight government’s negligence on unemployment issues and the dates would be revealed soon. Similarly on July 12 and 16 cycle rallies and bullock cart rallies will be taken out across the State against the rising fuel prices, he said.

He said the working presidents have been given the responsibility of four parliamentary constituencies each and former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha has been entrusted with the responsibility of Huzurabad bypoll.

AICC programme implementation committee chairman Maheshwar Reddy said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will participate in a cycle rally in Nirmal on July 16.

Earlier, Mr. Tagore, Mr. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders garlanded the statue of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Panjagutta and recalled his services to the party. Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said YSR could become the Chief Minister in Congress with hard work and his personal and political growth was also due to the Congress party. He blamed the BJP saying it was behind Y.S. Sharmila launching a political party in Telangana, unable to bear the growth of the Congress party.