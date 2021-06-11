Cong. leader’s picture with KTR leads to rumours

Hyderabad

11 June 2021 22:41 IST

P. Kaushik Reddy, a critic of Eatala, clarifies

Rumours were rife that Congress leader P. Kaushik Reddy is likely to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after a picture of himself with TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao appeared on social media.

Mr. P. Kaushik Reddy, who contested in Huzurabad against dismissed minister Eatala Rajender, has clarified that he met KTR by chance in the 10th day ceremony of his childhood friend’s father, who passed away recently.

“KTR attended the 10th day ceremony and I also happened to be there. Nothing much should be read into it,” Mr. Reddy clarified in a video statement. “I will contest on the Congress ticket whenever the by-poll is held.”

However, there were rumours of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) trying to lure him to offer the ticket once Mr. Rajender officially resigns and the by-poll is necessitated.

Mr. Reddy, who garnered nearly 60,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections contesting against Mr Rajender, has been a severe critic of the latter.

Mr. Reddy, who is also the cousin of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, took to media alleging illegal land deals by Mr. Rajender soon after he was dismissed from the Cabinet.