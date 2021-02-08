Cong. leader urges Governor to act against KCR

Jeevan Reddy says his remarks undermined the post of Chief Minister and Constitution

After making an ‘unsolicited’ suggestion to make Health Minister Eatala Rajender the next Chief Minister during the peak of media blitz last week on the talk of change of guard in the State, senior Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to initiate necessary action against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao “for undermining the Constitution”.

The trigger for his plea for action against the Chief Minister is the reported remarks of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Legislature Party meeting held in the party headquarters on Sunday, where he slammed the party leaders for talking about the next Chief Minister when he was still at the helm. Quoting reports in a section of the media, Mr. Jeevan Reddy wrote to the Governor stating that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had demeaned the post of Chief Minister created constitutionally as he had told his party leaders that he would not care for the post he was holding by using some derogatory words in Telugu. The Congress MLC said Mr. Rao’s reported remarks on the CM’s posts were in complete violation of the Constitution.

Further, the Congress leader said the remarks amounted to hurting the feelings of 40 million Telangana people as also tarnishing his personal and political image. It was shameful that the remarks came from a leader who spearheaded a section of the movement and a responsible Chief Minister. It was not supposed to have been made by Mr. Rao as it was “undemocratic, unacceptable and condemnable”. The senior Congress leader suggested Mr. Rao to think twice before making such controversial comments and requested the Governor to look into the matter and order for an enquiry and also initiate necessary legal action for undermining the Constitution and its author B.R. Ambedkar.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy also sent a similar letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with the same plea of initiating necessary legal action for undermining the Constitution by Mr. Rao with his comments.