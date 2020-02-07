Cong. leader plans 130-foot Gandhi statue in Sangareddy

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy plans to install a massive 130-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the district soon to send a message to those criticising Gandhi without understanding history.

At a press conference here, he said that he would invite all top leaders of the country for its inauguration, including AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Mr. Reddy said that several top BJP leaders constantly targeting Mahatma Gandhi’s image were not even born when he was alive and they were ridiculing the Father of the Nation without realising that they were doing it at the cost of the nation.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy were relevant even today not just in India but across the world, and several countries in the world revere him and follow his philosophy of non-violence. But BJP leaders like Ananth Kumar Hegde were claiming Nathuram Godse was better than Gandhi, he said.

“If that was the case, tall leaders of the BJP including the late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani would have criticised him. They have never done that,” he reminded, and demanded the defeat of people like Mr. Hegde from public life.