Cong. leader petitions Jal Shakti Ministry

‘Act against AP’s illegal projects’

AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA, Sampath Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Jal Shakti demanding its intervention in Andhra Pradesh government lifting 80,000 cusecs per day from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator stating that it was illegal and hurts the farmers of south Telangana districts immensely.

Mr Sampath Kumar, who is in New Delhi, met Subodh Yadav, Joint Secretary of the ministry, and submitted the memorandum in which he also opposed the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project to draw 3 TMC of water daily from Sangameshwar. He said the project was illegal -- and erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts will go dry if the project goes ahead.

He said under the pretext of using surplus waters as per Bachawat Award, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken up four projects with 150.50 TMC capacity against all national and international water laws.