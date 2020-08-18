Cong. leader offers to set up plasma bank in State

Hyderabad

18 August 2020 22:57 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, who floated the Telangana Plasma Donors Association after recovering from COVID-19, on Tuesday offered to set up a plasma bank in Telangana if the State government provides necessary permission and space.

Mr. Reddy made the proposal through his Twitter handle in response to an earlier tweet by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on April 6. KTR had then tweeted, “Yesterday good friend @kiranshaw called me and suggested that we set up a ‘Covid blood bank’ in Telangana; with antibody-rich plasma from patients who had recovered from Covid. Have requested Health Secretary & Commissioner to explore further (sic).”

Responding to Mr. Rama Rao’s tweet, Narayana Reddy said, “It’s been more than 4 months since you tweeted, govt has not set it up yet! If govt gives me permission and space, I am ready to set it up in 48 hours with my own funds! (sic).”

