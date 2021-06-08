Cong. leader demands probe into former UoH V-C’s ‘misrule’

Hyderabad

08 June 2021 20:04 IST

University ranking slid due to Appa Rao Podile’s policies, alleges AICC spokesperson

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has demanded an inquiry into the tenure of Appa Rao Podile, who stepped down as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.

In a statement here, he said the tenure of Mr. Appa Rao was controversial and alleged that his ‘misrule’ had tarnished the image of the institution both academically and administratively with suicides and protests by students. He also demanded a white paper to be published on the alleged financial irregularities that took place during his term.

Mr. Sravan said Rohit Vemula, who died by suicide in January 2016, had also alleged discrimination by the administration when Mr. Appa Rao was the Vice-Chancellor. He reminded that his death was seriously viewed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who sat on a dharna outside the campus seeking justice apart from raising the issue in Parliament, bringing it to the notice of the country.

The AICC spokespersons also alleged that university ranking at the national and international level also slid due to the policies of the previous V-C. “There was no representation to Telangana faculty and non-teaching staff in administrative positions. A large number of unqualified faculty hailing from a particular community and region have been selected unfairly,” he said.

“Students were not provided adequate research facilities, grants and medical facilities. In the name of the Institution of Eminence, he has completely neglected the marginalised sections. The Education Ministry should also look into the land alienation and illegal constructions on campus,” he demanded.