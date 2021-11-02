Cong. launches membership drive, offers ₹2 lakh life cover

Congress leaders launching membership drive at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 00:30 IST

TPCC plans to hold Rahul Gandhi’s public meet in Hyderabad on December 9

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to offer ₹2 lakh life insurance cover to registered members of the party, a digital drive for which was launched here on Monday. The driver will go on till January 26.

A meeting of the district congress committee, constituency congress committee presidents, working presidents and chairpersons of various party committees was held here on Monday by AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Revanth Reddy said a promise was made to AICC president Sonia Gandhi to enrol at least 30 lakh members with faith on the party leaders in the State. Although the membership drive was launched in digital mode on Monday, it would also be taken up physically. Orientation classes on the drive would be held for district and mandal party presidents on November 9 and 10.

The TPCC chief instructed all the party leaders to visit villages for a week from November 14 as part of the ‘Jan Jagaran Yatra’ to educate party sympathisers to take membership formally and also to mobilise people for the December 9 public meeting to be held here.

Mr. Reddy assured that those who would take party membership would get priority in the welfare schemes to be implemented by the Congress government after the next elections. He said the party membership is permanent and the posts are temporary.

Stating that the first membership as part of the drive now was given to TPCC president Mr. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mr. Vikramarka said the party membership itself is an honour to everyone who takes it, and that every member would be issued with an identity card. Alleging that the TRS government was attacking the Congress activists, he said workers who carry on the party activities in spite of such adversities would be given due recognition.

Speaking separately, former MP Madhu Yaskhi said district, block and mandal-level meetings on the party membership would be held on November 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, a group of Youth Congress activists lead by State Youth Congress president Shivasen Reddy attempted staging a protest outside Pragati Bhavan, the camp office-cum-official residence of the Chief Minister on Monday against the alleged suicide by an unemployed youth A. Mahesh in Mancherial.