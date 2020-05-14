Cong. is to be blamed: TRS

Excise and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud has said that if Andhra Pradesh Ministers claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was aware of GO 203, enhancing water drawing capacity from Pothireddypadu, they are lying.

Speaking to reporters here along with TRS MLAs from erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Lakshma Reddy and Anajaiah Yadav, he said if these reports are true, the AP Ministers are indulging in politics.

Mr. Goud took potshots at the Congress and BJP for raising the issue stating that they should approach the Central government to stop the project if they are sincere.

Their criticism of the Chief Minister is a mere a stunt to gain political mileage but people are smart enough to realise who stands behind Telangana, Mr. Goud said.

He said the Congress leaders are responsible for allowing the water withdrawal from Pothireddypady in the combined State, and those criticising the Telangana government served as Ministers in the Congress rule.

‘Unnecessary criticism’

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mahabubnagar but did not even allot a single rupee for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project. He advised the opposition parties to work with the government to stop the project rather than indulging in unnecessary criticism.

Former Minister and MLA Lakshma Reddy said Mahabubnagar, that was totally neglected in the united State, is getting attention only after the TRS came to power. It is not right on the part of opposition to play politics with the district’s development. He said Mahabubnagar, which was a barren land, is turning green only with the vision of Chief Minister.

He also rejected the allegations that the lifting capacity of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project was reduced and asked the opposition not to spread rumours. He demanded the AP government to withdraw the GO immediately.