Cong. incharges named

14 July 2021 23:15 IST

Telangana Congress has made its first move in preparation for the Huzurabad bypoll announcing mandal wise incharges with former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha made the overall incharge.

Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar will be the coordinators.

Senior leaders including former Ministers like Konda Surekha and former MLA T. Narsa Reddy from Karimnagar and neighbouring districts have also been entrusted with the responsibility of each mandal area.

The mandal incharges include Adi Srinivas and Singheethan Srinivas (Veenavanka), Raj Thakur and Vijayaramana Rao (Jammikunta), former MP Rajaiah and Eerla Komuraiah (Jammikunta town), former MLA T. Narsa Reddy and Lakshman Kumar (Huzurabad), Bomma Sriram and Juvvadi Narsing Rao (Huzurabad town), Nayani Rajender Reddy and Komatireddy Narender Reddy (Illanthakunta) and former Minister Konda Surekha and Dommati Sambaiah (Kamalapur).