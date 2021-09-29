Cong. to announce Huzurabad candidate in two days

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 22:21 IST

Congress is set to announce its candidate for the ensuing bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly constituency in the next two-three days.

With the TRS and the BJP in thick of campaign in Huzurabad, the Congress leadership had not yet announced its candidate so far. At a press conference here on Wednesday, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy along with TPCC Political Affairs Committee Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other senior leaders said: “We have a strategy for Huzurabad. There is a committee of CLP members to finalise the candidate. We are going to contest bypoll in Huzurabad and will take on board all the parties and leaders, who wish to sail with us.”

He announced that a 65-day long agitation ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyodgula Jung Siren' (Students, Jobless War Bugle) from October 2 to December 9 demanding fee reimbursement for students, filling up of over 1.91 lakh vacancies and unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 (as promised in the TRS manifesto for 2018 elections) to 60 lakh unemployed people.

Addressing a press conference, at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy demanded that the State Government immediately clear dues of over ₹4,000 crore towards the Fee Reimbursement scheme to protect the careers of lakhs of students. He said all 1.91 lakh vacancies in various government departments, as identified by the Biswal Committee in its second PRC report, must be filled immediately. Further, nearly 60 lakh jobless youth must be paid ₹3,016 monthly Unemployment Allowance with retrospective effect from December 2018.

Revanth Reddy informed that the 'Vidyarthi Nirudyodgula Jung Siren' would be launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's Jayanthi, 2nd October, at Rajiv Chowk, Dilsukhnagar at 3 PM. After that, padayatra will be taken out up to LB Nagar crossroads where thousands of students and youth would take a pledge for waging a battle against unemployment and other injustices.

Later in the day, Mr. Reddy called on MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga, who is recuperating after brief illness. He said the Congress party supports categorisation of Scs.