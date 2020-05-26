Cong. had welcomed diversion of Krishna waters: KTR

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

26 May 2020 22:24 IST

Ridicules party leaders for planning agitations over Pothireddypadu project now

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao hit out at the Telangana Congress leaders for making a hue and cry over Pothireddypadu project.

Former Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy (of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh State) issued the GO for Pothireddypadu project and the Telangana Congress leaders welcomed the diversion of river Krishna waters through the project by according haraties, he recollected and ridiculed the Congress leaders for planning agitations over the project.

Mr. Rama Rao, along with Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy, TS Planning board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, TSCAB chairman K Ravinder Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, ZP chairperson N Aruna, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and others participated in various developmental works such as laying foundation stone for Rythu Vedika building, inauguration of administrative building at Agriculture market committee in Racherla Boppapur village of Mustabad mandal on Tuesday.

Addressing the farmers, Mr Rama Rao said that the Congress leaders were criticising even the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, which was the world’s biggest lift irrigation project and providing irrigation even during the summer season. He alleged that the party leaders were jealous of the TRS government for filling all the minor irrigation tanks during the summer season by lifting water through KLIP.

Listing out various farmer-friendly programmes taken up by the TRS government, he reiterated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to several reforms in the agricultural sector.

He claimed that the State government had provided Rythu Bandhu and waived crop loans even during the financial crisis following lockdown. He asked the farmers to observe the changed agriculture scenario from integrated AP to the Telangana State where the farmers were given 24 hours power, Rythu Bandhu financial assistance, Rythu Bhima insurance coverage, crop loans waiver etc.

He also said that they would transform the upland Rajanna-Sircilla district by providing irrigation sources to 2.25 lakh acres by completing the Kaleshwara package 9 to 12 by October this year. He said that the KLIP had completely recharged the groundwater table in the district. He advised the farmers to forget maize and take up red gram and other crops during this khariff season.

Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy said that the State government had accorded priority to the farm sector and allocated ₹ 60,000 crore in the budget. He said that he was happy to see the minor irrigation tanks overflowing with river Godavari waters during the hot summer in the district.