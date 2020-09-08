Cong. getting 6 minutes in Assembly murder of democracy: Bhatti

‘Govt. doesn’t want any criticism against it or allow people’s problems to find voice in the Assembly’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wondered on Tuesday why just six minutes was given to the Congress in the Assembly, and asked who would then raise people’s issues in the Assembly.

“Allotting just six minutes to Congress is nothing but suppressing people’s voice and only reflects this government’s attitude towards the society as it doesn’t want any criticism against it or allow people’s problems to find voice in the Assembly,” Mr. Bhatti said.

He was speaking to reporters at Martyr’s Memorial in front of the Assembly on Tuesday along with MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, D. Seethakka, T. Jagga Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy.

Mr. Bhatti said it was the responsibility of the Opposition parties to question the government and highlight people’s issues so that the government could respond. However, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was intentionally suppressing the voice of the Opposition, he said.

He said Congress was the only Opposition as the MIM was a friendly party of the government and would not raise public issues. “If the party that gave a separate Telangana gets just six minutes it is nothing but murder of democracy,” he said.

He reminded that 19 MLAs were elected on Congress ticket but KCR ensured some of them defected to the ruling party and now they claim the Congress doesn’t have enough numbers. “People elected 19 MLAs and you snatched away some of them with inducements,” Mr. Bhatti alleged.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagga Reddy objected to the criticism by the Chief Minister on Congress saying that he had become the CM because Congress gave Telangana. “It was the Congress that made you a Union Minister and gave you a platform at the national level. You owe everything to Congress and what else do you want,” he asked.

He also objected to restrictions on the media in the Assembly and said it was nothing but suppression of the media so that people’s issues were not highlighted. He also alleged that most of the channels are now owned by the ruling party or people close to them thus ensuring the Opposition’s voice is blocked.